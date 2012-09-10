版本:
2012年 9月 10日 星期一

Sabadell mandates 2-yr mortgage-backed securities - IFR

Sept 10 Spanish bank Sabadell has mandated an issue of 2-year mortgage-backed securities at mid-swaps plus 375 basis points, a source told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, on Monday.

The operation could be closed on Tuesday, the source said.

