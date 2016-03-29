Spanish court says to try alleged Islamists, renews request for US help

MADRID, March 29 Spain's High Court said on
Tuesday it would try six alleged members of an Islamist cell and
would also renew its request for help from the United States to
retrieve emails and social media posts belonging to the men.
Investigating magistrate Jose de la Mata wrote in a ruling
that the court was ready to try the men, arrested in January
last year in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in Morocco, on charges of
belonging to a terrorist organization.
However, De la Mata said that after several meetings and
discussions with U.S. authorities, a request for them to ask
Microsoft and Facebook to release profiles and
emails related to the case had not been met.
"Despite all of this, it has not been possible to get the
required international cooperation from the United States," the
magistrate said in the ruling. The court has given U.S. judicial
authorities extensive information about the High Court's
investigation upon request, he added.
The Spanish request comes after a major controversy in the
United States over a legal battle waged by the U.S. Justice
Department to get Apple to unlock an iPhone used by one
of the shooters who killed 14 people in San Bernardino,
California, at the end of last year.
The Justice Department eventually succeeded in unlocking the
phone without Apple, which had argued that the case set a
dangerous precedent.
De la Mata said the Spanish court would lodge a fresh
request for help with the U.S. authorities while pressing ahead
with the trial. U.S. officials were not immediately available
for comment on the case.
In Spain investigating magistrates can take on a case and
pursue claims against suspects to back them up before the case
is formally ready for trial.
The six men are being held in prison as a preventative
measure.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Angus Berwick and Gareth
Jones)