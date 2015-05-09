版本:
Spain PM says appears all on board crashed plane were Airbus staff

Madrid May 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday that all those on board the military transport plane which crashed near Seville's airport appeared to be Airbus employees.

The plane was an Airbus A400M and was not being flown by the Spanish military, the defence ministry said earlier. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

