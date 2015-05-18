A400M black box sent to U.S. to seek crash clues - sources

PARIS/BERLIN May 18 Spanish officials
investigating the fatal crash of an A400M military plane have
sent at least one of its 'black box' flight recorders to the
United States after problems in reading the data, people
familiar with the matter said.
The Airbus Group troop and cargo plane crashed
shortly after takeoff outside Seville on May 9, killing four
crew and injuring two others.
Voice and data recorders were quickly retrieved and sent to
France to be analysed, but compatibility problems hindered the
process off downloading data.
At least one of the boxes has been sent to Florida to be
analysed using specialist equipment at the manufacturer, L3
Communications, the people said.
Airbus Defence & Space declined to comment.
The Spanish defence ministry, which is leading the
investigation, has declined all comment on the probe.
The crash prompted four nations to ground the plane and
France to limit its use to essential operations.
Spain also withdrew permission for flight tests, effectively
halting deliveries.
"We are reviewing the delivery schedule ... and waiting to
hear the results from the investigation," an Airbus spokesman
said.
Airbus has delivered two A400Ms this year and had planned on
building and delivering a further 12.
For now, production at the Seville assembly plant is
unaffected by the halt in deliveries, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sabine Siebold, Sonya Dowsett,
editing by David Evans)