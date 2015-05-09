Spain PM Rajoy says up to 10 people on board crashed plane

MADRID May 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday between 8 to 10 people were travelling on board a military transport plane which crashed one mile north of San Pablo airport in Seville.

"We express our deepest sympathy. They were fellow countrymen," Rajoy said. He cancelled the day's political meetings on the campaign trail for local elections on May 24. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)