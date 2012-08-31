Spanish arts fear tax hike tipping point

* Tax on cultural events tickets jumps to 21 from 8 pct

* New rate to come into effect on Sept. 1

* Sector already suffering spending cutbacks

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, Aug 31 Spanish art institutions, already feeling the pinch of funding cuts, fear a steep hike in taxes on tickets to cultural events from Saturday could push them over the edge.

As of Sept. 1, Spain's tax rate for a range of cultural activities will jump to 21 percent from 8 percent as part of a wider government plan to boost revenues, cut the deficit and avoid a full-blown European bailout.

Spain, which has produced Oscar-winning film director Pedro Almodovar and best-selling novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, has been crippled by a debt crisis following the abrupt collapse of a property boom in 2008 and is in the grips of its second recession in just a few years.

The arts industry warns that the tax hike will lead to a sharp drop in spectators, the closure of cinemas and yet more job losses in a country where unemployment is already running at 25 percent.

"The tax hike is a major setback for the development of Spanish arts and seriously injures a sector with huge economic and job potential," the Spanish Society for Authors and Composers (SGAE) said.

It wants Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to go back to the drawing board.

More than 4,000 business associations in the culture industry have asked the government to grant a six-month moratorium at Friday's cabinet meeting in a last-minute bid to save an industry that accounts for 4 percent of gross domestic product and 550,000 jobs.

The associations , grouped together as UAEICE, said the tax hike would drive away 43 million spectators, cost 530 million euros ($662 million) in lost ticket sales, 4,500 jobs and lead to the closure of 20 percent of music, film and scenic art companies.

And, according to a study by global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the government will have less than nothing to show for it, as its annual take from the arts would actually fall by nearly 10 million euros after the tax hike.

Similar tax increases on cultural activities in the Netherlands, Hungary and Portugal hurt tax revenues, forcing those governments to retract, PwC said.

Opposition parties have also pleaded with the ruling conservative People's Party to reconsider the new rule, which moves cultural activities into a general tax rate category from a reduced rate. But under huge EU pressure to cut costs, Rajoy is unlikely to change tack.

The new tax will be double the 10.1 percent average rate for the arts in the euro zone, according to newspaper El Pais.

TRIPLE WHAMMY

Rajoy's tax plan is part of his government's latest dose of austerity measures designed to slash 65 billion euros from the public deficit by 2014.

The sector is also labouring under a 15 percent cut in public spending on the arts, and delayed payments from local authorities, which are a major source of income for theatre, dance and music tours across the country.

Local and regional governments, which spent heavily during an era of easy credit, have now taken centre stage in Spain's debt crisis drama.

As town halls struggle to pay bills for even basic services such as street-cleaning and hospitals, their long tradition of sponsoring music festivals and theatre is under threat.

Meanwhile, bands are slimming down, theatre troupes are moving to cheaper productions and smaller casts - monologues are much in vogue - and film productions have nearly ground to a halt. Spanish cinemas are already seeing a fall in box office take due to rampant digital piracy.

The SGAE, which manages copyrights for music, literature, theatre and film, warned that Madrid's planned tax measures would increase piracy in a country already considered one of the world's most egregious copyright violators.

Private museums and art galleries will also be victims of the tax hike. Public museums are exempt from the tax, but have also been struggling to compensate for government cutbacks.

Madrid's Prado Museum, home of masterpieces by Francisco Goya and Diego Velazquez, began opening its doors seven days a week this year in the hope that more ticket sales will make up for a 12.6 million euro annual drop in subsidies.

Minister of Education, Culture and Sport Jose Ignacio Wert wants to usher in new financing models for the arts by increasing private sponsorship but so far has not defined clear tax incentives to encourage patrons.

Some fear that the tax could have consequences long into the future, by impoverishing Spain's priceless cultural heritage.

"It doesn't pay in cash, but it pays in the sense that 200 hundred years later people still like Mozart and Bach. The state is the only organisation that can have that long-term view," said Donald Sassoon, Professor of Comparative European History at Queen Mary College, University of London.