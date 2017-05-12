CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Telefonica, other Spanish firms hit in "ransomware" attack

(Fixes spelling of name in paragraph 8 to Camacho from Comacho)
MADRID May 12 Spain said on Friday a large
number of companies, including telecommunications giant
Telefonica, had been infected with malicious software
known as "ransomware" which locks up computers and demands
ransoms.
The hacking was carried out as hospitals and doctors'
surgeries in England were forced to turn away patients and
cancel appointments on Friday after a ransomware attack crippled
some computer systems in the state-run health service.
Portugal Telecom was also hit by a cyber attack but no
services were impacted, a spokeswoman for the company said.
In Spain, the attacks did not disrupt the provision of
services or network operations, the government said in a
statement. Telefonica said the impact of the attack was limited
to some computers on an internal network and had not affected
clients or services.
Security teams at large financial services firms and
businesses were reviewing plans for defending against ransomware
attacks, according to executives with private cyber security
firms.
Although cyber extortion cases have been rising for several
years, they have to date targeted small- and mid-sized
organisations, disrupting services provided by hospitals, police
departments, public transport systems and utilities in the
United States and Europe.
"Seeing a large telco like Telefonica get hit is going to
get everybody worried. Now ransomware is affecting larger
companies with more sophisticated security operations," Chris
Wysopal, chief technology officer with cyber security firm
Veracode, said.
This was also likely to embolden cyber extortionists when
selecting targets, Chris Camacho, chief strategy officer with
cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, said.
"Now that the cyber criminals know they can hit the big
guys, they will start to target big corporations. And some of
them may not be well prepared for such attacks," Camacho said.
In Spain, some big firms took pre-emptive steps to thwart
ransomware attacks following a warning from the National
Cryptology Centre of "a massive ransomware attack." It said
hackers used a version of a virus known as WannaCry that targets
Microsoft Corp's widely used Windows operating system.
Iberdrola and Gas Natural, along with
Vodafone's unit in Spain, asked staff to turn off
computers or cut off internet access in case they had been
compromised, representatives from the firms said.
It was not immediately clear how many Spanish organizations
had been compromised by the attacks, if any critical services
had been interrupted or whether victims had paid cyber criminals
to regain access to their networks.
"News (of this attack) has been exaggerated and our
colleagues are working on it right now," Telefonica Chief Data
Officer Chema Alonso, a well-known cyber security expert, said
on Twitter.
A window appeared on screens of infected computers that
demanded payment with the digital currency bitcoin in order to
regain access to files, a Telefonica spokesman said.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Jose Rodriguez in Madrid;
Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Writing by Sarah
White and Angus Berwick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)