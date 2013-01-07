版本:
中国
Spain's Treasury targets 5 bln euros of debt on Thursday

MADRID Jan 7 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to issue between 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion)and 5 billion euros of debt at the first auction of the year on Thursday.

The Treasury will issue 2-year, 5-year and 13-year bonds.
