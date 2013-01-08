版本:
Spain's Treasury targets 121.3 bln euros debt issue in 2013

MADRID Jan 8 The Spanish Treasury on Tuesday said its gross bond issuance target for 2013 was 121.3 billion euros ($159 billion), 7.6 percent more than last year.

The Treasury said it would scrap the issue of 18-month Treasury bills from February, and would start issuing 9-month paper.
