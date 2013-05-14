UPDATE 2-Spanish government, firms feed eager market with debt

* Treasury sees high demand for syndicated bond

* Short-term debt costs hit three-year lows at bill sale

* Repsol, Telefonica, Iberia owner join in rally

By Paul Day and John Geddie

MADRID/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Spain's government and some of its top firms took advantage of falling borrowing costs to gear up their debt programmes, tapping into rising interest among investors for bonds from weaker euro zone economies.

The Spanish Treasury saw huge demand on Tuesday for a new 10-year bond being sold via syndication, and issued over 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of short-term debt at its lowest yields since early 2010.

Top-tier firms Telefonica, Repsol and International Airlines Group - the London-listed owner of Spanish flag carrier Iberia - shifted more than 2 billion euros of paper on Monday and Tuesday at lower rates than paid by the government.

The search for higher returns at a time of ultra-loose monetary conditions has persuaded investors to ignore Spain's dire economic outlook, confident that a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro will continue to draw a line under possible sovereign losses.

Ben Levett, a strategist at London-based consultancy 4Cast, said he expected Spain's funding costs to remain low.

"There is still potential for a degree of indigestion and an element of profit taking and a correction, but for a bigger picture, it still would be just a corrective phase," he said.

The Treasury's second 10-year syndicated bond this year saw demand of over 20 billion euros, at a yield around 4.4 percent, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported. It had placed the earlier syndicated bond, issued in January, at a reoffer yield that was one percentage point higher.

Spain could sell as much as 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) of the new bond, a source at the economy ministry said.

Spain's funding costs on 6-month and 12-month debt earlier fell to their lowest since early 2010 as it sold 4.04 billion euros ($5.24 billion) - just above its target of between 3 billion and 4 billion euros.

The economy ministry source said the government was in no hurry to issue a 15-year bond, as had been expected by markets, and had been cautious when deciding when to issue the new 10 year after yields dropped to rates it saw as unrealistic.

"We've waited for a stable market environment for the 10-year which even traded below the 4 percent level ... we felt that it was better to give it time to stabilise to more realistic levels," the source said.

CORPORATE RALLY

Spain's largest companies were largely shut out of international markets through much of 2012.

But they are now finding they can place bonds at sharply better rates than the sovereign, benefiting in part from exposure to foreign, and faster-growing, markets.

On Monday, Repsol placed 1.2 billion euros of a bond due May 28, 2020 at a yield of 2.625 percent, around a percentage point below the current yield in the secondary markets of a sovereign bond of the same maturity.

The oil company's issuance was its biggest ever bond sale, and fetched the lowest coupon any Spanish firm has paid on a 7-year bond since the country joined the euro, Repsol said.

Telefonica marketed 750 million euros of a six-year bond, also a significantly lower yields than the sovereign debt, IFR said, while IAG raised 390 million euros through a convertible bond issue.

"It's been a Spain theme which we've seen in the last couple of months. I think we're in a new era of low yields for longer," Ioannis Sokos, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

"Despite negative news, including Italy's elections and (the) Cyprus (bailout), the boom is holding on.. What makes this feasible is the removal of any tail risk."