UPDATE 3-Spain feeds eager market with government and corporate debt

* Treasury sees high demand for syndicated bond

* Short-term debt costs hit three-year lows at bill sale

* Repsol, Telefonica, Iberia owner join in rally

By Paul Day and John Geddie

MADRID/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Spain's government and some of its top firms tapped into rising interest among domestic and foreign investors for bonds from weaker euro zone economies on Tuesday, issuing bumper levels of debt at sharply lower rates.

The Spanish Treasury saw huge demand for a new 10-year bond being sold via syndication, selling 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion), and issuing over 4 billion euros of short-term debt at its lowest yields since early 2010.

Top-tier firms Telefonica, Repsol and International Airlines Group - the London-listed owner of Spanish flag carrier Iberia - shifted more than 2 billion euros of paper on Monday and Tuesday.

The corporates paid lower rates than the government but could be reaching saturation point after a glut of issuance so far this year to build a cushion against potential future shocks, bankers said.

The search for higher returns at a time of ultra-loose monetary conditions has persuaded investors to ignore Spain's dire economic outlook, confident that a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro will continue to draw a line under possible sovereign losses.

"The demand (for the sovereign syndicate) has come from around the world and was super diversified. The government's debt issuing schedule is going better than planned," said Jorge Alcover, managing director at Goldman Sachs, a joint lead bank on the deal.

A similar breakdown of investors bought the bond as this year's other 10-year syndicate benchmark bond in January with around 60 percent of buyers from outside of Spain, an economy ministry source said.

The bond saw demand of over 21 billion euros, at a re-offer yield of 4.452 percent, Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported. It had placed the earlier 10-year syndicated bond at a re-offer yield that was one percentage point higher.

Spain's funding costs on 6-month and 12-month debt earlier fell to their lowest since early 2010 as it sold 4.04 billion euros ($5.24 billion) - just above its target of between 3 billion and 4 billion euros.

The economy ministry source said the government was in no hurry to issue a 15-year bond, as had been expected by markets, and had been cautious when deciding when to issue the new 10 year after yields dropped to rates it saw as unrealistic.

"We've waited for a stable market environment for the 10-year which even traded below the 4 percent level ... we felt that it was better to give it time to stabilise to more realistic levels," the source said.

CORPORATE RALLY

Given high corporate debt levels in Spain, companies are using renewed interest in Spanish paper to extend maturities and replace bank financing rather than using the funds for investment and growth, bankers said.

Spanish companies were largely shut out of international markets through much of 2012 and ratings agencies are keen for companies to issue bonds in order to build a reserve of liquidity in case investors turn their backs on Spain once more.

Blue-chip Spanish companies have issued almost 9 billion euros of debt already this year, some 10 percent of total investment grade corporate supply in euros, according to IFR.

On Monday, Repsol placed 1.2 billion euros of a bond due May 28, 2020 at a yield of 2.625 percent, around a percentage point below the current yield in the secondary markets of a sovereign bond of the same maturity.

The oil company's issuance was its biggest ever bond sale, and fetched the lowest coupon any Spanish firm has paid on a 7-year bond since the country joined the euro, Repsol said.

Telefonica marketed 750 million euros of a six-year bond, also a significantly lower yields than the sovereign debt, IFR said, while IAG raised 390 million euros through a convertible bond issue.

"It's been a Spain theme which we've seen in the last couple of months. I think we're in a new era of low yields for longer," Ioannis Sokos, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

"Despite negative news, including Italy's elections and (the) Cyprus (bailout), the boom is holding on.. What makes this feasible is the removal of any tail risk."