2012年 5月 28日

Spain's treasury in a "strong position" to repay debt

MADRID May 28 Spain's Treasury said on Monday the country was in a very strong position to repay debt maturing shortly, amid scrutiny over its debt levels and plans to bail out its banks.

"We are in a very strong position (to meet debt maturing shortly)," said Ignacio Fernandez Palomero, deputy director of public debt at the Treasury, pointing to redemptions in July and October, when Spain has big amounts due.

