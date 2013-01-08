版本:
Spanish Treasury says liquidity position is comfortable

MADRID Jan 8 Spain's liquidity position is very comfortable right now, Treasury Secretary General Inigo Fernandez de Mesa said at a news conference on Tuesday to announce the country's funding targets for 2013.
