Spain gears up for U.S. debt investor meetings - sources

LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - The Spanish government will meet U.S.
investors next week on a roadshow arranged by Citi and Deutsche
Bank, in a bid to attract stronger demand from the region,
market sources say.
The eurozone peripheral sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is
preparing the "non-deal roadshow", hoping to build on the
momentum from a bumper EUR7bn 10-year syndicated bond issue two
weeks ago and a better-than-expected EUR4.6bn auction on
Thursday.
Spain has already made strong progress towards its EUR120bn
debt-raising target for 2013, and has started to see renewed
interest from international investors.
Sixty percent of its recent 10-year issue, which was its
first syndication in nearly a year, was sold to international
investors.
However, only 3% of the bond was placed with investors in
the US, one of the largest fixed income investor communities in
the world.
These investors will no doubt quiz Spain over the political
uncertainty caused through a corruption scandal centred around
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, and his government's plans
to reduce public debt.