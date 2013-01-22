Spain eyes up to 4 bln euros or more through bond issuance-source

BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
MADRID Jan 22 Spain's Treasury hopes to raise between 3 billion to 4 billion euros ($4-$5.3 billion), or more, through the placement of a 10-year syndicated bond, a government source said on Tuesday.
"It's a bit early to know but between 3 to 4 billion euros would be okay for us, but if it goes better than expected maybe more ... it depends very much on how it evolves," the source said.
Spain set the price guidance on the 10-year syndicated bond at midswaps plus 375 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said, citing banks managing the deal.
The Treasury last sold a syndicated bond in February 2012 of its current 10-year benchmark with a 5.85 percent coupon.
* Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones recommend Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. unitholders vote for the proposed merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General motors says will add more than 1,100 new jobs, invest $14 million in new research and development facility for cruise automation in San Francisco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: