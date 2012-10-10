版本:
Spain's PM says confident will meet 2012 deficit goals

MADRID Oct 10 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he was confident that the country would meet its deficit targets in 2012 while calling for further European integration to improve Spain's economic prospects.

Rajoy was speaking at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

