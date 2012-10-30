版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 31日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Spain Jan-Sept central gov't deficit 3.9 pct of GDP

MADRID Oct 30 The deficit of Spain's central government came to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in the January-September period, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

This figure is stripped of extraordinary items, such as early transfers of funds to cash-strapped regional governments. Including the transfers, the central government deficit for January-September was 4.4 percent of GDP, the ministry said.

The full-year deficit target for the central government is 4.5 percent of GDP while the overall deficit objective - including regions and social security - is 6.3 percent of GDP.

