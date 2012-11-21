Spain central gov't deficit 3.9 pct Jan-Oct - minister

MADRID Nov 21 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said the central government deficit for January to October was 3.9 percent, unchanged from last month, and on track to hit a target of 4.5 percent by year-end.

The figure, equivalent to 41.2 billion euros ($52.75 billion) does not include extraordinary itemes such as early transfers of funds to the country's 17 autonomous regions.

"This puts us on the right path to meet the target for the end of the year," he said in an act in Madrid.

The central government deficit does not include the country's pension or social secutiry system.