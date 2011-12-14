UPDATE 1-Spain drugmakers ready to take IOUs for unpaid bills

* State-backed securities may be used to cover unpaid bills
* Regional governments owe 5.83 billion euros for drugs
By Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID, Dec 14 Spain's drug sector lobby
group is ready to accept state-guaranteed securities from
regional governments to cover 5.83 billion euros ($7.63 billion)
in unpaid bills for drugs supplied to public hospitals.
Spain's regional governments, which control health and
education, are struggling to pay suppliers following the
collapse of the real estate boom which slashed their tax revenue
and froze access to capital markets.
"The industry is prepared to consider a solution (to the
unpaid debt) of issuing government-backed securities," industry
group Farmaindustria said on Wednesday.
Greece has already forced drug companies to take some
payments for unpaid bills in government bonds.
Farmaindustria represents companies including the Spanish
units of international firms like Pfizer, Roche
, Novartis and AstraZeneca.
Farmaindustria managing director Humberto Arnes told
journalists each drug company and each region should make its
own decision on securitising outstanding debts.
Spain's central government is currently paying about 5.6
percent to borrow for 10 years, as the euro zone debt crisis
continues to hammer the peripheral countries.
The regional governments are, on average, paying their bills
468 days late compared with 390 days a year ago, according to
Farmaindustria data.
Farmaindustria chairman Jordi Ramentol said some companies
risked folding because of unpaid debts and the impact of
swingeing price cuts implemented by the outgoing Socialist
government. Sector sales are seen dropping 9 percent this year
and 10 percent in 2012.
Pharmaceutical companies hope relations will improve with
the new centre-right People's Party government, Ramentol said.
Drugmakers are counting the cost of the euro zone crisis
across southern Europe, as governments delay payments or cut
prices for medicines in a bid to plug holes in their budgets.
The pharmaceutical industry is particularly vulnerable to
such austerity measures since state-funded healthcare systems
account for most of their European sales.
Richard Bergstrom, director general of the European
Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, told
Reuters last month that combined debts to drug companies in
Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece were around 10 billion euros.