For Spain Inc, recession spells selloffs and lower payouts

* Companies' first-quarter earnings worse than expected
* Profits hit by economic crisis in Spain
* Executives consider assets sales, dividend cuts
* IBEX index hits lowest level since 2003
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, May 11 Want to know how bad things can
get in corporate Europe? Ask a Spanish CEO.
Hamstrung by domestic economic woes, a number of leading
Spanish companies are being forced into asset sales and dividend
cuts as they confront shrinking profits and a general squeeze on
credit.
Spain is the only euro zone country expected to stay in
recession in 2013, according to European Commission forecasts on
Friday, and the impact is clear in the corporate sector with the
benchmark IBEX index hitting nine-year lows.
With no growth on the horizon, companies saddled with debt
racked up in the days of cheap credit are rethinking strategy.
Debt-laden builders for instance, still suffering from the
bursting four years ago of a construction and property bubble,
posted some of the sharpest profit declines in the first quarter
of 2012.
FCC reported a 59 percent drop in first-quarter net
on Friday and said its debt had risen to almost 7 billion euros
($9.1 billion), rather than falling towards its target of 6
billion.
It said it would sell its airport handling division to
Swissport to cut debt and said it hoped to recover about 1.5
billion euros it is owed by local administrations, themselves
deeply in debt and arrears.
Even heavyweight Telefonica, which has shielded its
domestic exposure by expanding in fast-growing Latin America,
saw net profit halve to 748 million euros ($969 million), below
the bottom end of forecasts.
Europe's second-biggest phone company has been cutting
prices in Spain to try and stop clients flocking to cheaper
competitors like Yoigo. Its Spanish revenue fell 11 percent in
the first quarter and its client base still fell 8.8 percent.
"It's a very disappointing number from (Telefonica's
operations in) Spain. It's a deteriorating performance from the
fourth quarter and will concern investors that Spain is going to
take a further step down," said David Wright, analyst at
Deutsche Bank Securities.
Telefonica shares were 1.5 percent lower on Friday, having
lost more than 15 percent this year and helping drag down
Spain's benchmark IBEX index this week to its lowest
level since 2003, though it has rebounded somewhat since then.
LOW-COST THE ONLY WINNERS
IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and
Iberia, blamed the Spanish economy and strikes against its
restructuring plans for swelling first-quarter losses and said
recovery prospects were still unclear.
The earnings exception came from Spanish discount retailer
DIA, the world's No. 3 discount grocer, where net
profit beat forecasts, more than quadrupling to 14.2 million
euros as austerity-hit consumers sought out bargain prices.
Debt-reduction has become a priority for Spanish companies
and many are struggling to raise fresh funds from local banks
which are battling bad debt themselves. Spain is due to announce
a new bank clean-up plan on Friday.
Even Spanish power firm Iberdrola turned its back
on a long-running growth strategy this week, pledging to sell
assets, cut investments and improve efficiency to focus on
cutting its 31.7 billion euros of debt.
Oil major Repsol is reviewing strategy after its
Argentine unit YPF was expropriated.
It shot down speculation that it may sell its 30 percent
stake in Gas Natural Fenosa, but analysts said it will
have to consider cutting its dividend and find other assets to
sell to fund costly projects in Brazil and West Africa.
Telefonica still offers one of the highest dividend yields
in the European telecoms sector, but cut its payout last year
and may need to reduce it further given its tough debt
commitments and a difficult growth outlook. Asset sales may also
loom.
On Friday, newspaper Expansion said private equity firms
were interested in buying Telefonica's call centre unit Atento,
whose planned stock market listing was pulled last year after
failing to arouse enough interest even after a cut offer price.
Telefonica, with net debt of 57 billion euros, declined to
comment on a sale that could be valued at 1 billion euros.