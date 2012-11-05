Spain says all options open on ECB board job

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Spain said on Monday that all
its options are open on appointing a Spaniard at the European
Central Bank executive board after it blocked the nomination of
Luxembourg's central bank chief Yves Mersch earlier in the day.
"Spain maintains all its options and possibilities open,"
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told reporters at a meeting of
G20 finance ministers in Mexico City.
Asked if the Spanish government was considering putting
forward an alternative candidate to Mersch, he said: "I will not
tell you either yes or no."
Spain's move followed opposition from the European
Parliament, which voted against Luxembourger Mersch because it
wants more women in the European Union's higher echelons.