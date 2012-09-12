Spain's PM considers ECB bond programme -reports

HELSINKI, Sept 12 Spain is considering asking
help from the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme but
is not planning a full sovereign bailout, Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy was quoted as saying on Wednesday in Finnish newspapers.
Last week the ECB agreed to launch a new bond-buying
programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing
costs.
"In addition to growth, the only option I am considering is
using the central bank's announced mechanism," Rajoy said,
according to Helsingin Sanomat.
"It is completely outruled that we would ask for a bailout
for the whole country," he told business daily Kauppalehti.
Helsingin Sanomat and Kauppalehti interviewed Rajoy on
Tuesday in Madrid.