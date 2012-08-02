UPDATE 1-Spain, Italy say any talk on seeking EU aid premature

MADRID Aug 2 Spain and Italy said on Thursday
it was premature to say if they will seek the activation of EU
mechanisms to buy their debt and bring down their borrowing
costs.
Such a request, which would entail negotiating a memorandum
of understanding with other euro zone countries and would likely
bear strong conditionality, is required to trigger a coordinated
intervention of the European Central Bank, its president Mario
Draghi said on Thursday.
But asked at a joint news conference following a meeting in
Madrid if they would consider taking this step, the Spanish and
Italian Prime Ministers Mariano Rajoy and Mario Monti insisted
it was not on their agenda at the moment.
"We didn't talk about it," Monti told journalists, adding
that such considerations were "premature" and that financial
markets had probably underestimated the content of ECB's
Draghi's statement.
"I do not know if Italy will ask for activation of this
instrument," Monti also said. "We will have to examine the
characteristics and see if we need it or not."
Rajoy, when asked three times by reporters whether Spain
would seek the activation of the EU mechanisms, only said he
welcomed the ECB's statement that it would use non-conventional
measures in defence of the euro.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday
while European shares extended falls after Draghi announced no
immediate measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
He said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in coming weeks to
make outright debt purchases to stabilise peripheral euro zone
states' borrowing costs.
In a joint statement issued after the news conference, Spain
and Italy said the mechanisms and instruments agreed at the last
EU summit should be put in place as soon as possible so that
they are ready for use "if needed".
Spain requested in June an up to 100-billion-euro aid to
recapitalise its banks but the measure has failed to stem market
pressure more than a few days.
Many analysts believe it will be forced to seek more
international assistance as it is struggling to rein in its
public finances and control its regions spending.
The country needs to issue another estimated 35 billion
euros ($42.56 billion) this year to finance its deficit and
repay its debts. ($1 = 0.8224 euros)