Negotiation of aid for Spanish banks will take time-De Guindos

MADRID, June 26 The negotiation of the European financial package to recapitalise Spanish banks is very complex and will take time, Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"This is a very complex package, the negotiation will take time," de Guindos said at a parliamentary hearing.

