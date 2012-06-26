UPDATE 1-Spain says bank aid deal will take time

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
MADRID, June 26 Spain said on Tuesday that negotiating terms for a European financial package to recapitalise its banks was a very complex process and would take time, playing down hopes of a quick rescue for the country's ailing lenders.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said talks with EU authorities would focus on four areas: conditions of the credit line; restructuring conditions for banks that receive aid; conditions for the whole sector; and other measures such as setting up "bad banks" for parking and selling off toxic real estate assets.
"This is a very complex package, the negotiation will take time," de Guindos told a parliamentary hearing about the bailout agreed in principle on June 9 and worth up to 100 billion euros.
Under a framework agreement approved by euro zone finance ministers, the aid should be tied to restructuring plans for specific banks as well as structural reforms across Spain's entire financial sector.
In a June 8 report on Spain's banking sector, the International Monetary Fund said supervision and regulation should be strengthened.
A memorandum of understanding for the aid package is expected to be signed on July 9 but additional conditions for recapitalising and restructuring the banks may be negotiated over several months after that.
