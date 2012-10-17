Spain debt costs seen easing on Moody's, aid request hopes

* Spain to auction bonds due 2015, 2016, 2022
* Auction results due around 0840 GMT
* Yields seen lower on all three maturities
By Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 18 Spain's funding costs are set to
fall at auction on Thursday after Moody's affirmed the country's
investment-grade credit rating and as markets expect Madrid to
ask for aid soon.
The Treasury plans to raise 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros
($4.6 billion-$5.9 billion) in an auction of three bonds
maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022. Results of the auction will be
published at around 0840 GMT.
The auction comes on the heels of a successful T-bill sale
on Tuesday, when the Treasury sold more short-term paper than
expected at lower rates than a month earlier.
Levels in the secondary market, considered a good guide to
primary auction results, showed that while yields had eased on
all three bonds since they were last sold, the longer-term issue
remained under the most pressure.
"The supply should be well-covered, especially the
shorter-term bonds. But our focus will be on the 10-year, which
has seen fairly weak demand, and the effect of Moody's," rate
strategist at RBS Harvinder Sian said.
"The market is still looking for the timing of the aid
request, but the danger is that if the market continues to rally
the Spanish government holds off (from appealing for help)."
Spain is the most recent focus of attention in the almost
three-year-old euro zone debt crisis and has seen premiums on
benchmark debt soar to near unsustainable levels on concerns
Madrid cannot control its finances in the midst of a recession.
Madrid is under growing pressure from investors and many
European counterparts to ask for aid from the rescue fund in
order to trigger a bond-buying programme by the European Central
Bank. The ECB buying will focus on maturities of up to three
years, which may also explain part of the pressure on Spanish
longer-term yields.
The country dodged a bullet late on Tuesday when ratings
agency Moody's left its sovereign debt rating one notch above
junk, in line with that set by rival Standard & Poor's.
But even Moody's suggested it should seek aid, saying: "the
combination of euro area and ECB support and the Spanish
government's own efforts should allow the government to maintain
capital market access at reasonable rates."
UNCERTAINTY PREMIUM
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish over German
debt fell to its lowest level since April on Wednesday, though
uncertainty over when Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will ask for
aid meant the difference held at around 400 basis points.
Spain has been ready to ask for euro zone help since the
beginning of the month via a precautionary credit line, European
officials have told Reuters. But the request has been delayed
due to German reluctance to sign off on the accord, sources say.
Of the debt on offer on Thursday, the bond due July 30, 2015
was trading at around 3.2 percent on the secondary market on
Wednesday, compared to an average yield of 3.676 percent at its
last primary auction Sept. 6.
The bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 also saw support, trading at
around 4 percent compared to 4.603 percent on Sept. 6, while the
10-year, due Jan. 31, 2022, was trading 5.5 percent, just below
the average yield of 5.666 percent on Sept. 22.
Political uncertainty continues to plague Rajoy, with
regional elections in Galicia and the Basque Country on Sunday
and the Nov. 25 election in Catalonia where pro-independence
sentiment is heating up.
Meanwhile, analysts are increasingly doubtful Spain can meet
its deficit targets amid a deepening economic slump, rising debt
costs, high social security bills from pensions and record
levels of unemployment.
For investors, the possibility of ECB intervention in the
secondary market if Spain requests help continues to support the
Treasury's outings into international markets.
"Despite the concerning fundamental backdrop, we see little
evidence that tomorrow's supply should go anything but well. The
market remains broadly supported by the credible ECB backstop
provided Spain requests conditional aid," Citi said in a note to
investors.