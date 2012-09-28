版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六 01:25 BJT

Spain to decide preference share haircuts bank by bank

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain will decide on a bank-by-bank basis how deep a loss will apply to shareholders of complex instruments known as preference shares, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐