公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Spain official says to give bad bank asset values next week

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain will define the value of toxic property assets that will be transferred into a bad bank next week, Secretary of State for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after an independent audit on the health of the country's financial system, Latorre said the bad bank will include loans to property developers.

Speaking at the same news conference, Bank of Spain deputy Governor Fernando Restoy said the valuation of the bad bank assets will be close to market value.

