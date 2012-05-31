版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 14:34 BJT

Spain must tell Europe Bankia restructure plans -EC

MADRID May 31 Spain must lay out its plans for the refinancing of nationalised lender Bankia to the European Commission, EC spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Thursday.

"What we need first of all is for the Spanish government to tell us its restructuring plans for Bankia, what options it is considering," he said. "From there, we will study the plans and see whether they comply with requirements for public aid."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐