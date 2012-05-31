Spain must tell Europe Bankia restructure plans -EC

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
MADRID May 31 Spain must lay out its plans for the refinancing of nationalised lender Bankia to the European Commission, EC spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Thursday.
"What we need first of all is for the Spanish government to tell us its restructuring plans for Bankia, what options it is considering," he said. "From there, we will study the plans and see whether they comply with requirements for public aid."
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013