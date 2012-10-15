版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 16:56 BJT

Spain's Q3 GDP similar to Q2 - economy minister

MADRID Oct 15 Spain's economic activity in the third quarter was similar to that seen in the second and overall looked better than the performance in the rest of Europe, said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday.

"The third quarter is very similar to the second quarter and this contrasts with Europe", de Guindos said to reporters in Madrid.

In September the Economy Minister said he expected the Spanish economy to contract by around 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐