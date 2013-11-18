Spain opens offer period for NCG Banco - de Guindos

MADRID Nov 18 Spain will take formal offers
this week from potential buyers for nationalised bank NCG Banco,
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview on Spanish
television TVE on Monday. He said there was plenty of interest
from buyers.
De Guindos said the sale of Catalunya Banc, another
nationalised lender, had been delayed and that there was no
timeline for the government to sell off the largest bank it took
over, Bankia.
Asked how much money the government will end up losing after
pumping European rescue funds into Bankia, de Guindos said he
expected "positive surprises" from the lender in the future.