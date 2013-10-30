UPDATE 1-Spain seals exit from 2-year recession in third quarter

* Spain's economic output grows 0.1 percent in third quarter
* Preliminary INE numbers confirm exit from recession
* Consumer prices see lowest rise in four years
By Paul Day
MADRID, Oct 30 Spain's economy grew between July
and September after contracting for nine quarters and inflation
eased in October, data showed on Wednesday, laying the
foundations for an upturn in dire domestic demand.
Gross domestic product (GDP) inched 0.1 percent higher in
the third quarter from the second, state statistics agency INE
said, marking the first time the economy has grown since the
beginning of 2011 and officially ending a two-year recession.
The growth rate, from preliminary figures, confirmed a
report released last week by the Bank of Spain.
Spain's economy has been shrinking, or near flat, since a
decade-long property bubble burst in 2008, leaving millions out
of work and thousands of companies out of business.
"Growth seems to be due to the strength of the external
sector, which is encouraging, and business surveys suggest there
may be more of that to come in the near term," said Ben May,
economist at Capital Economics.
"However, domestic demand is still contracting and against
that backdrop it's hard to see a strong and sustained recovery."
INE confirmed that third quarter output was supported by
exports, the only area of growth since the recession began, and
a busy tourist season as holidaymakers shied away from resorts
in the politically troubled Middle East and northern Africa.
Domestic consumption has plummeted since the property crash,
though the first increase in retail sales after over three years
of contraction in September suggested the worst of the downturn
could be over.
Depressed high-street spending could see a slight boost from
an easing of inflationary pressures.
Consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent in October, according
to preliminary data for European-harmonised inflation on
Wednesday, the lowest annual increase in four years.
National prices fell 0.1 percent, the first drop since
October 2009 and mostly due to a 3-percentage-point increase in
value added tax in September 2012.