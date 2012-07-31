UPDATE 1-Capital flees Spain, consumer spending crumbles

* Capital outflows rise in May from April
* Retail sales marks 24th straight month of declines
* May current account deficit falls as trade gap narrows
By Paul Day and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, July 31 Capital flight from Spain
gathered pace in May with the rescue of one of the country's
biggest banks, and crumbling consumer demand saw retail sales
chalk up two straight years of declines in June.
Outflows rose to 41.3 billion euros ($50.6 billion), Bank of
Spain data showed on Tuesday, as the government stepped in to
prop up Bankia.
That dealt a further blow to already fragile investor
confidence and triggered a European rescue worth up to 100
billion euros for the country's lenders.
In all 163 billion euros - equivalent to around 16 percent
of economic output - left Spain between January and May, with
domestic banks sending money abroad, foreign banks pulling out
cash and mostly non-resident investors dumping domestic assets.
Spain's struggling economy, which is expected to remain in
recession well into next year, is at the centre of the euro zone
debt crisis, and rising refinancing costs risk shutting the
country out of international markets.
Domestic demand has stalled since the crisis started four
years ago, hitting the key service sector which accounts for
around 70 percent of the economy, while sky-high unemployment
rates have further eroded consumer confidence.
Spanish retail sales fell by 5.2 percent year-on-year on a
calendar-adjusted basis in June, separate data showed on
Tuesday, marking a 24th straight month of declines.
"These figures are proof that the Spanish economy continues
in recession and a drop in retail sales could indicate a GDP
contraction of around 2 percent this year," economist at Madrid
broker M&G Valores Nicolas Lopez said.
"For the moment there's no sign this is going to change in
the medium term."
Madrid requested help from Europe in June to recapitalise
its banks, battered by the collapse of a decade-long real estate
bubble in 2008, but the plan failed to calm investors for more
than a few days.
Tuesday's data showed domestic banks moved 31.9 billion
euros out of the country in May. The headline figure compared
with total outflows of 26.6 billion euros in April and a peak of
66 billion euros in March.
The premium investors pay to buy Spanish over German debt
was at around 532 basis points on Tuesday, far below last week's
euro-era highs on hopes the European Central Bank will announce
measures to help the beleaguered market.
TRADE GAP NARROWS
Plummeting domestic demand was reflected in May current
account data also published on Tuesday by the central bank and
showing a deficit of 754 million euros, narrowing sharply from
3.4 billion euros in the same month of 2011.
The gap shrank on a lower trade deficit as exports rose
against falling imports, and a lower primary income deficit -
the difference between money paid abroad and money received.
The trade deficit stood at 1.5 billion euros in May, down
from 3 billion euros a year earlier, as exports rose 5.5 percent
while imports dropped 2.1 percent. The primary income surplus
fell to 1.9 billion euros from 3.1 billion euros.
The government, which expects the economy to shrink 1.5
percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2013, has passed some of
the deepest budget cuts in decades to deflate one of the euro
zone's largest budget deficits.
Tax hikes, including a 3 point rise in value-added tax, are
expected to further dent high street spending.