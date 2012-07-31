UPDATE 2-Capital flees Spain as budget gap jumps

* Capital outflows rise to 41.3 billion euros in May
* Central government deficit hits 4 pct/GDP in 1st half
* Retail sales marks 24th straight month of declines
* May current account deficit falls as trade gap narrows
* Gloomy data takes country closer to full bailout
By Paul Day and Nigel Davies
MADRID, July 31 Capital flight from Spain
gathered pace in May and the central government deficit rose
further above target in June, taking the country two steps
closer to the full-scale bailout it is desperate to avoid.
Outflows rose to 41.3 billion euros ($50.6 billion) as the
government's rescue of one its biggest banks hit already fragile
investor confidence and triggered a plea for European aid worth
up to 100 billion euros for the country's lenders.
In all, 163 billion euros - or around 16 percent of economic
output - left Spain between January and May, with domestic banks
sending money abroad, foreign lenders pulling out cash and
mostly non-resident investors dumping domestic assets.
Over the last 11 months, funds equivalent to 26 percent of
GDP exited the country, Tuesday's data from the Bank of Spain
showed.
Spain's struggling economy, which is expected to remain in
recession well into next year, is at the centre of the euro zone
debt crisis, and rising refinancing costs risk shutting the
country out of international debt markets.
Domestic demand has stalled since the crisis started four
years ago, hitting a service sector that accounts for around 70
percent of the economy, while sky-high unemployment rates have
further eroded consumer confidence.
Retail sales fell by 5.2 percent year-on-year on a
calendar-adjusted basis in June, separate data showed on
Tuesday, marking a 24th straight month of declines.
"These figures are proof that the Spanish economy continues
in recession and a drop in retail sales could indicate a GDP
contraction of around 2 percent this year," economist at Madrid
broker M&G Valores Nicolas Lopez said.
"For the moment there's no sign this is going to change in
the medium term."
SQUARING THE CIRCLE
With tax revenues falling sharply as the recession deepens,
Spain reported a deficit of 4 percent of GDP on its central
government accounts in the first half of the year, above a goal
of 3.5 percent set for the whole of 2012.
That target could be eased as Spain decides later in the
year how to use an extra 1 percent cushion granted by the
European Union in July when the country's deficit target was
widened to 6.3 percent for 2012 from 5.3 percent initially.
The government announced a new 65-billion-euro austerity
package in July, two months after stepping in to prop up major
lender Bankia.
In June, it requested help from Europe to recapitalise its
banks, battered by the collapse of a decade-long real estate
bubble in 2008.
But the initiatives failed to calm investors for more than a
few days, and Tuesday's gloomy numbers will do nothing to ease
pressure on the bond yields that Spain needs keep from rising to
avert a full-fledged bailout.
The premium investors pay to buy Spanish over German debt
was around 532 basis points on Tuesday, far below last week's
euro-era highs on hopes the European Central Bank will announce
stimulus measures, helping to bring Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs down.
Tuesday's data showed Spanish and non-domestic banks moved
31.9 billion euros out of the country in May. The headline
figure compared with total outflows of 26.6 billion euros in
April and a peak of 66 billion euros in March.
Plummeting domestic demand was reflected in May current
account numbers also published on Tuesday by the central bank
and showing a deficit of 754 million euros, narrowing sharply
from 3.4 billion euros in the same month of 2011.
The gap shrank on a lower trade deficit and a lower primary
income deficit - the difference between money paid abroad and
money received.
The trade gap stood at 1.5 billion euros, down from 3
billion euros a year earlier, as exports rose 5.5 percent while
imports dropped 2.1 percent.
The government, which expects the economy to shrink 1.5
percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2013, has passed some of
the deepest budget cuts in decades to deflate one of the euro
zone's largest budget deficits. The gap stood at 8.9 percent in
2011.
The tax hikes also passed under the austerity programme,
including a 3 point rise in value-added tax, are expected to
further dent high street spending.
"(Spain) needs more time to rebalance the economy and hit
the deficit targets. The current framework is making Spain dig
itself into a slightly bigger hole," Guillaume Menuet, economist
at Citi in London, said.