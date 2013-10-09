Spain hails turnaround at oversubscribed long-term debt sale

* Investors snap up 31-year term debt at latest sale
* Confidence in Spain after euro zone crisis
* Bond sale three times oversubscribed
* Economic prospects limited and unemployment still high
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Oct 9 Spain's gradual recovery from
years of financial crisis received a vote of confidence on
Wednesday from investors who bought heavily into a new 31-year
government bond despite limited prospects for economic growth
and stubbornly high unemployment.
The sale marked a major improvement from a year ago when
Spain was at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, paying as
much as 7 percent to sell 10-year debt at auctions that depended
on buying by big Spanish banks and the state pension fund.
Centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy can also take
comfort from improving opinion polls and a more stable political
outlook than in fellow euro zone strugglers Italy and Portugal.
Wednesday's was Spain's first new long bond since 2009, and
the Treasury received 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) in
offers, more than three times what it had planned to sell, half
from foreign investors. Spain will pay around 5.2 percent to
holders of the debt.
"In July we were paying this price for half the duration.
This says the market continues to have a constant appetite for
Spanish paper ... These yields are comparable with what we were
issuing, six, eight, 10 years ago," said a source at Spain's
Treasury, who asked not to be named.
With a backstop from the European Central Bank in place in
case euro zone jitters return, liquidity from Japan and the
United States flooding the markets and most of Europe's economy
starting to pick up, Spain's financial situation has eased
significantly.
SLOW RECOVERY
The economy is also picking up, but slowly and unevenly.
In the July-September period gross domestic product will
expand for the first time in more than two years, albeit
slightly, and the International Monetary Fund just improved its
outlook for 2013, though still sees a 1.3 percent contraction.
It sees growth next year at a tepid 0.2 percent.
So far, the sole economic driver is exports, which includes
record foreign tourists this year, while retail sales fell for a
38th month in a row in August and bankruptcy filings jumped 27
percent in the first seven months of the year.
On the debt front, Spain has almost completed its 2013
funding needs and last week prepaid 12 billion euros in an
expensive syndicated loan from banks. And
investors now want the Treasury to consider issuing a
record-long 50-year bond.
Rajoy, who slashed spending last year to try to bring the
public deficit under control, travelled to Japan last week to
drum up investment, touting an increase in competitiveness after
he loosened labour market rules.
Rajoy can also cite an expensive but successful cleanup of
Spain's troubled banks after 40 billion euros in Europe-backed
funds were pumped into lenders that got over their heads in
loans to builders. Unfortunately the bail-out has also forced up
Spain's once admirably low debt-to-GDP ratio to over 90 percent.
He is taking steps to make the state pension system more
sustainable - 16 million workers support 9 million pensioners
and 6 million unemployed - by delinking pensions from inflation.
But unemployment remains high at 26 percent and is seen
barely falling next year. Even more worryingly, long term
unemployment - those out of work for more than a year - has
risen steadily to close to half of all jobless.
Economists fear that many of those people will never return
to work and will become a permanent drag on domestic consumption
and the state welfare system.
"What recovery are you talking about if the numbers show
there are more unemployed. The only thing you've recovered is
inequality," Socialist opposition leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba
said recently in a parliamentary debate.
STABILITY IS EVERYTHING
On the political front, compared with perpetual upheaval in
Italy and a near collapse of the Portuguese government next door
in July, Spain's ruling PP can boast greater stability although
the country inevitably faces some challenges.
The biggest political disruptions are coming from Catalonia,
where a growing independence movement may force Rajoy to
negotiate more tax autonomy for the wealthy northeastern region.
The Catalan secession drive, as well as a looming handover
from ailing King Juan Carlos to his popular son, Prince Felipe,
could fuel demands for constitutional reform in Spain in the
nest few years.
For the moment, Rajoy has shrugged off a major corruption
scandal that earlier this year threatened to divide his own
party, and has bounced back in opinion polls despite unpopular
spending cuts on hospitals and schools.
The latest survey by Metroscopia polling firm showed that
the PP had 34.1 percent voter support, up from 30.5 a month
earlier.
On the right wing of the ruling party, critics say Rajoy is
squandering an opportunity to use his absolute majority in
parliament to pass more free-market reforms, such as trimming
bureaucracy and cutting income tax.
Meanwhile, Rajoy appears content to bank on an incipient
economic recovery next year to allow him to reduce some taxes in
early 2015 in order to lure back the voters he needs to give him
four more years in office.