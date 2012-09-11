Finnish PM: Would like to avoid further EU bailouts

MADRID, Sept 11 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday he would like to avoid further bailouts in the the euro zone. Katainen is in Spain to meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Spain has already received aid of up to 100 billion euros ($128 billion) from the euro zone to help it shore up its troubled banks and has made it clear it could seek a sovereign rescue once the government is clear about conditions attached.