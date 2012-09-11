Finnish PM: Would like to avoid further EU bailouts

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID, Sept 11 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday he would like to avoid further bailouts in the the euro zone. Katainen is in Spain to meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Spain has already received aid of up to 100 billion euros ($128 billion) from the euro zone to help it shore up its troubled banks and has made it clear it could seek a sovereign rescue once the government is clear about conditions attached.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.