2012年 9月 29日

Spain's Banco Popular rules out requesting public aid

MADRID, Sept 28 Spain's Banco Popular, one of the country's seven banks identified in an independent audit as needing extra capital to weather a severe economic downturn, ruled out requesting public aid to meet its capital needs.

The bank said it would use its own funds to cover a 3.2 billion euro ($4.1 billion) shortfall identified by auditor Oliver Wyman on Friday and would soon present a new business plan to raise capital.

