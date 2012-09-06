Rajoy, Merkel say did not discuss aid conditions at meeting

MADRID, Sept 6 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they did not discuss conditions for aid for Spain, despite expectations Rajoy would seek Germany's support for a bailout in a bilateral meeting in Madrid on Thursday.

"When there is news I will tell you," Rajoy said when asked whether further aid for Spain had been discussed at the meeting.

Spain negotiated up to 100 billion euros ($126.03 billion) in rescue funds for its banks in June and is seen inching towards a full sovereign bailout.