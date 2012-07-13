Spain to review pension system soon -Deputy PM

MADRID, July 13 The Spanish government will soon open a discussion with other political parties to review the country's pension system, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

"We will send (to other parties) a law to guarantee the sustainability of the pension system," Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

She also said the government had approved a program of structural reforms for the second half of the year, including a reform of local administration and governments, a reform of the energy sector as well as laws to liberalise the rail, road and air transport sectors.

The measures are part of a new 65-billion-euro austerity package announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.