版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 21:01 BJT

Spain says hikes electricity bills 7 pct in April

MADRID, March 30 Spanish regulated electricity charges paid by small consumers will rise by 7 percent in a quarterly review in April, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday.

Soria announced the rise along with a raft of measures designed to bridge the gap between regulated prices and nominal costs by 2013. The so-called "tariff deficit" accumulated by the end of 2011 was 24 billion euros ($31.86 billion).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐