Spain says hikes electricity bills 7 pct in April

MADRID, March 30 Spanish regulated electricity charges paid by small consumers will rise by 7 percent in a quarterly review in April, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday.

Soria announced the rise along with a raft of measures designed to bridge the gap between regulated prices and nominal costs by 2013. The so-called "tariff deficit" accumulated by the end of 2011 was 24 billion euros ($31.86 billion).