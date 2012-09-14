版本:
Spanish government approves energy reform

MADRID, Sept 14 Spain approved on Friday energy reforms aimed at resolving a power industry funding gap of over 24 billion euros ($31 billion) created after years of selling energy below cost price.

Spain did not want to load consumers with the cost of paying off the so-called tariff deficit through higher energy bills, deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at the government's weekly press conference.

