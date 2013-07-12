Spain final power bills to rise by 3.2 pct starting from August

MADRID, July 12 Spanish consumers final power bills will rise by 3.2 percent as of August as part of the government's energy reform, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday.

A government document distributed on Friday showed the reform would trigger an 8 percent increase in overall power bills.

Soria said that 8 percent included rises that had already materialised since the beginning of 2012 as well as the new expected increase.