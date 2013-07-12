版本:
Spain energy firms' fees to rise automatically if gap-minister

MADRID, July 12 The fees that electricity companies in Spain pay to the government will rise automatically if there is a gap between costs and revenue, Energy Minister Jose Manuel Soria said at a news conference on Friday.

This cost, which is usually passed on to the consumer, is fixed by the government. The change is part of a shake-up of Spain's energy sector announced by the government on Friday to plug a growing tariff deficit.

Soria also said that the 2.7 billion euros ($3.52 billion) of annual savings the reform would bring will be shared more or less equally by renewable power producers and traditional energy companies.
