公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Spain to raise 2.7 bln euros in energy reform

MADRID, Sept 14 Spain said on Friday it would raise 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) through an energy reform which will impose a 6 percent tax on power generation revenues.

