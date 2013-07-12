版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 20:39 BJT

Spain's energy deficit to rise by up to 3 bln euros in 2013-source

MADRID, July 12 Spain's energy tariff deficit will rise by between 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and 3 billion euros by the end of the year, an industry ministry source said on Friday after the government announced measures to tackle the gap between costs and prices.

The source said the tariff deficit would remain on companies' balance sheets and should be recovered through energy bills over the next 15 years.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐