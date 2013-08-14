Spaniards rebel against solar panel levy

* Spain imposes solar panel levy under energy reform
MADRID, Aug 14 Two weeks after Spain's
government slapped a series of levies on green energy, Inaki
Alonso hired two workmen to remove the solar panels he had put
on his roof only six months earlier.
Alonso, an architect who specialises in ecological projects,
calculated the cost of generating his own power under a new
energy law and decided the numbers no longer added up.
Neither was it possible to leave the panels on his Madrid
home without connecting them to the electricity grid; that would
have risked an astronomical fine of between 6 million and 30
million euros ($8 million-$40 million).
"The new law makes it unviable to produce my own clean
energy," Alonso said.
Spain's conservative government announced a reform of the
energy system last month, including the "support levy" on solar
power in a country blessed with abundant sunlight.
Imposed by decree, the reform aims to raise money for
tackling a 26 billion euro debt to power producers which the
state has built up over the years in regulating energy costs and
prices. The solar levy was fixed at 6 euro cents per
kilowatt-hour.
Under the constitution, the government can impose emergency
measures by decree and has done so repeatedly since it came into
office in late 2011. With Spain in economic crisis, power
consumption is falling but the energy debt will continue growing
by 4-5 billion euros a year unless the government takes action.
Utilities such as Iberdrola, Endesa and
Gas Natural have attacked other revenue-raising
measures in the reform. However, Spaniards who have generated
power independently for their own homes under a system known as
"autoconsumo" are among the hardest hit by policies which they
say punish, rather than encourage, energy efficiency.
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria accepts the measures are
painful but says they are needed to plug the energy deficit.
"I support 'autoconsumo' ... but the power system has
infrastructure, grids that the rest of us Spaniards who are in
the system have to pay for. And we pay for it through our
electricity bill," said Soria.
As a decree law, the measures are unlikely to undergo much
scrutiny in parliament where the ruling People's Party has an
outright majority, meaning the opposition cannot force a debate.
GREEN SAVINGS CRACK-DOWN
Spain imports over 80 percent of its energy needs, spending
more than 40 billion euros - or about 4.5 percent of gross
domestic product - a year. Supporters of solar power says the
government ought to be supporting the industry to cut this bill
and achieve renewable energy targets set by the European Union.
Soria announced the measures just as home-produced solar
power had become increasingly attractive compared with
electricity supplied over the grid by traditional utilities.
In the past, the high cost of solar panels discouraged many
consumers from taking the plunge, but prices have more than
halved in the last three years. A 240-watt solar panel kit,
enough to power household appliances, is now available on the
Internet for as little as 500 euros.
Under the old regime, Spanish consumers could recover a
typical 1,600-2,100 euro investment in solar panels through
savings on their utility bills in about five years. According to
FENIE, an association for solar panel installations, this will
jump to 17 years when the levies are imposed under the new law.
Moreover, the law does not allow homeowners to sell
electricity they do not need back to the grid, a common practice
in other countries such as Germany.
Spain's climate offers huge potential for solar power. In
Germany, a four-person household can cut its consumption of
power from the grid by 30 percent by using panels. In Spain,
which has among the highest electricity prices in Europe, the
figure is three times that - offering big savings for consumers
hit by the recession and 26 percent unemployment.
SOLAR REBELS
In the end, Alonso moved his solar panels to a friend's
house deep in the Spanish countryside. This was far enough from
the nearest mains supply to be exempt from the stipulation that
panels must be hitched up to the grid.
Apart from people in isolated communities, Spaniards must
connect their panels to the grid within two months. This allows
their solar power production to be metered remotely - and taxed.
However, some panel owners plan to rebel by ignoring the
government's deadline, confident the courts would hesitate to
uphold the huge fines. These were laid down in an old 1997
energy law and, while possibly appropriate for a large
corporation, no private individual could ever pay them.
"If I spend 600 euros to install solar panels and get fined
6 million euros, let the judge decide," said Sergio Pomar, chief
executive of energy-efficient installation firm INEL.
Courts already expect a series of legal challenges to other
elements of the reforms, which investors in renewable energy
says renege on the terms of their investment.
Teresa Ribera, senior adviser to the Paris-based Institute
for Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI),
said the law could provoke civil disobedience.
"This law is illogical in terms of energy efficiency and
costs ... and is a serious invitation by the government for
citizens to become anti-system," she said.
She dismissed the idea that independent solar power
producers should pay for costs such as running the grid and
subsidising other energy forms. "It's like asking cyclists to
pay a levy to keep open the petrol stations they don't use,"
said Ribera, who served as secretary of state for the
environment under the former Socialist administration.
BACKTRACKING ON RENEWABLES
Ribera said the law is a setback for Spain in the
competitive renewable energy industry, where it was once a
frontrunner.
It also threatens to prevent Spain from meeting an EU goal
of producing 20 percent of its energy from renewable sources by
2020. "If we continue burning more coal and stop installing
renewables capacity, the targets are at risk," said renewable
energy advocate Mario Sanchez.
Javier Garcia Breva, chairman of Spain's renewable energy
foundation, said the country had to cut its energy import bill.
"Failing to support energy efficiency will only make these costs
go up," he said.