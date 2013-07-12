Energy reform will have no 'significant' effect on consumer prices -official

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
MADRID, July 12 An overhaul of Spain's energy market, set to be passed later on Friday, will not have a significant effect on consumer prices, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said.
Asked whether the reform will lead to an increase in consumers' power bills, Latorre said at news conference: "I don't forecast that it will have a significant impact on the (consumer price index)."
Five sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that the cost of the reform, which will aim to close a multi-billion-euro gap created by years of mismatched regulated prices and costs, is expected to be taken on by Spain's main utilities and consumers.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ