UPDATE 1-Spain caps power prices, pledges fresh energy solution

* Government decrees 2.3 percent first-quarter price rise
* Pledges new power pricing mechanism for second quarter
* Electricity market to suffer continued uncertainty
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Dec 27 Spain's government decreed a 2.3
percent increase in electricity prices for the first quarter of
2014 and said it was working on a new formula for consumer power
bills after several failed attempts to reform a distorted energy
market.
Spain's electricity prices, already among the highest in
Europe, came under fire last week after a controversial
wholesale power auction that would have pushed consumer bills up
by a painful 11 percent in the first three months of 2014.
The government annulled the Dec. 19 auction after
competition watchdog CNMC found signs of "atypical
circumstances."
In a decree on Friday the government set a 2.3 percent rise
in electricity prices, including a liberalised base rate and
regulated fees, for the first quarter of 2014.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the government was working
to establish a definitive pricing mechanism for the second
quarter.
"We can't have the third highest electricity prices in
Europe because that makes it more difficult for Spanish
companies to compete and is not good for creating jobs in our
country," Rajoy said at a year-end news conference.
Spain recently emerged from five years of economic recession
or stagnation but is still battling a sky-high unemployment rate
of 26 percent.
Rajoy said the new pricing mechanism would be in line with a
proposal by regulator CNMC to replace the use of wholesale power
auctions with electricity futures prices as a benchmark for base
rates that account for about 40 percent of consumers' bills.
The remaining 60 percent of bills is comprised of regulated
fees, which Rajoy said would rise by 0.9 percent to help cover a
growing tariff deficit in the electricity sector.
Spain's electricity tariff deficit, the result of a
decade-long shortfall between revenues and system costs
including renewable subsidies, has continued to grow despite a
series of government reforms meant to close the gap.
The accumulated deficit will reach at least 30 billion euros
in 2013 after the government withdrew 3.6 billion euros of funds
it had pledged to help cover any additional deficit this year.
That decision preceded the controversial power auction last
week.
Spain's biggest electricity utilities, including Endesa
, Iberdrola and Gas Natural will have
to hold the tariff debt on their balance sheets for the next 15
years, weighing on their credit ratings.