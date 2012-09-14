版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Spain plans 6 pct tax on power generation revenues

MADRID, Sept 14 Spain said on Friday it planned a 6 percent tax rate on power generation revenues in an energy reform the industry minister said would eliminate the tariff deficit in 2013.

