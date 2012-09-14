版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:21 BJT

Spain energy reform to include tax measures

MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's government said on Friday a reform of the energy sector would include tax measures and would ensure sustainability.

